Police investigating homicide in northeast Austin

Early Sunday morning, Austin 911 received multiple calls of shots fired in the parking lot of Pinstack, a bowling alley located at 500 West Canyon Ridge Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in northeast Austin.

APD said at approximately 1:36 a.m. Sunday, Austin 911 received multiple calls of shots fired in the parking lot of Pinstack, a bowling alley located at 500 West Canyon Ridge Drive. Callers reported a man with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a Honda.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located the victim, later identified as 20-year-old Trevon Jaquis Mize-Ellison. Austin-Travis County EMS transported Mize-Ellison to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas at Austin, where he was pronounced dead at 5:13 a.m.

APD homicide detectives arrived at the scene to begin interviewing witnesses as crime scene units processed the scene. APD said the preliminary investigation indicates that there is a car club that meets regularly in the Pinstack parking lot.

At Sunday morning's gathering, a disturbance broke out that ended in an exchange of gunfire between a silver Corvette, a red Cadillac sedan and a black sedan. All three vehicles fled the scene.

In a media briefing Sunday morning, Officer Bino Cadenas said there were a lot of people at the car club gathering and it is believed some of them recorded the disturbance on their phones. APD is asking anyone with video or information about this incident to reach out to the Homicide Unit at 512-974-8477 or homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, or contact Crime Stoppers.

Officer Bino Cadenas providing a media interview to homicide incident 20-2010159 https://t.co/6cYxmMpLKs — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) July 19, 2020

Cadenas said it is believed that Mize-Ellison was caught in the crossfire in the disturbance between the suspects in the vehicles and was injured. It is not believed he was involved in the disturbance at all.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine his official cause of death.

This continues to be an active, ongoing investigation. It is the 26th homicide in Austin in 2020.