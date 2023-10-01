Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane

The pedestrian was hit on Dec. 31 and died days later at a hospital.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31.

APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.

APD detectives are still looking for the driver who allegedly hit Goodnoe. Anyone with any information about the driver or a description of the vehicle should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111 or submit a tip anonymously by visiting the Capital Area Crime Stoppers website or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

APD said this incident is being investigated as the city's 115th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 121 deaths for the year. On the date of the crash in 2021, there had been 111 fatal crashes resulting in 120 deaths.

No additional information is available at this time.