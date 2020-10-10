x
Pedestrian killed in North Austin hit-and-run

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on Burnet Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

Crews with Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS), the Austin Fire Department and the Austin Police Department responded to a reported auto vs. pedestrian incident in the 9200 block of Burnet Road at around 2:25 a.m. Saturday. 

ATCEMS reported CPR was in progress on one patient, but shortly after said the individual, an adult, had been declared dead at the scene.

APD confirmed to KVUE that the incident was a hit-and-run and the department is looking for the driver of a Ford F-150.

