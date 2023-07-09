Austin police searching for suspect in hit-and-run near I-35 and Howard Lane

The suspect allegedly rear-ended another car, injuring the people inside and damaging both vehicles.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run the department says happened near Interstate 35 and Howard Lane on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

APD said at approximately 5:20 p.m., the suspect was going south on I-35 when he rear-ended another car, injuring the people inside and damaging both vehicles. Police say the suspect then drove off without exchanging information or rendering aid.

The suspect was caught on camera at a nearby gas station, driving a black Ford Expedition King Ranch Edition. Police said the SUV has damage to its front end, primarily on the right side. It also has a roof rack, a sunroof, a vanity front plate, a TxTag sticker next to its rearview mirror and, at the time, had a blue permanent disability placard hanging from its rearview mirror.

The suspect is described as a man who is approximately 65 to 75 years old and 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a medium to heavy-set build. According to police, he has short, gray hair.

Anyone with any information about this incident may submit an anonymous tip to Capital Area Crime Stoppers either online or by calling 512-472-8477.