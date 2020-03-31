AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is from February 2020 about Austin PD's policy regarding body cameras.

An Austin fugitive wanted for an aggravated assault with bodily injury in October of 2018 was apprehended by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on March 30.

Frederick Alan McCaskill, 34, was sought for the assault that occurred in the 1900 block of Gaston Place Road in Austin on Oct. 8, 2018.

According to the affidavit, McCaskill assaulted a female he was in a relationship with since July 2018.

The victim, who was found with head and mouth injuries, was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center, where she was treated for two brain bleeds and multiple facial fractures from blunt force trauma.

On March 11, Investigation Discovery's "In Pursuit with John Walsh" profiled McCaskill and asked viewers for information, which led to his capture.

According to a press release, immediately following the broadcast of the episode, investigators received multiple tips that helped them narrow down McCaskill's location to Atlanta, Georgia.

Following these tips, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Austin received assistance from the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest McCaskill.

McCaskill was found on Lakewood Avenue in Atlanta on March 30 and the local task force took him into custody. He was transported to the Fulton County Jail, where he awaits judicial proceedings and extradition back to Texas.

“This case is a prime example of how the challenges we face are often resolved through the relationships we have with our law enforcement partners across the board – at the local, state and federal levels,” Western District of Texas U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau said.

