In 2021, Austin firefighters responded to 27 fires caused by Fourth of July fireworks

A burn ban is currently in effect in both Williamson and Travis counties.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, Austin Fire Department crews already know they'll be busy.

The AFD said that in total during last year's holiday, its enforcement teams wrote 10 citations over the course of the long weekend and confiscated "LOTS of illegal fireworks."

But the work didn't stop there for the department.

AFD said that crews across all three shifts were busy last year because, in addition to their regular call volume, they also responded to two structure fires, 13 dumpster fires, seven trash fires and three grass fires, all from fireworks. AFD said during a normal shift, those latter numbers would be one or two each.

Crews also responded to two garage fires that AFD said were the direct result of people discarding hot fireworks material.

This year, due to worsening drought conditions around the Central Texas area, some county officials have placed additional restrictions on fireworks.

Williamson County will not be selling two types of fireworks products, including stick rockets and missiles with fins or rudders. In Travis County, the Texas Pyrotechnic Association also voluntarily agreed to not sell certain products in the county.

As always, it is illegal to use or sell fireworks within Austin's city limits. Snakes, GlowWorms, smoke devices, wire sparklers and trick noisemakers are not classified as fireworks and their use is allowed without a permit. Learn more.

A burn ban is in effect in both Williamson and Travis counties.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter