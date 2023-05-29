Austin firefighter stabbed while responding to fires off I-35 near Riverside exit

The firefighter was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin firefighter was stabbed early Monday morning while putting out multiple fires, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) confirmed.

On Monday morning, the department was putting out multiple fires along Interstate 35, near the Riverside Drive exit. While firefighters were putting out the fires, a person approached them and became aggressive, according to AFD.

The person then stabbed one of the firefighters. The firefighter was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The suspect was taken into custody.

A portion of I-35 was closed near the Riverside Drive exit while investigators remained on the scene, but the southbound lanes were reopened as of 5:45 a.m. Monday.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.