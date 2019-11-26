AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin firefighter was arrested earlier this month for allegedly choking a teenager.

According to a Travis County affidavit, 50-year-old Darren Hyson choked a teenager on Nov. 6.

The affidavit said Hyson shoved the boy to the ground, got on top of him and placed his hand on his neck, applying enough pressure that the child told police he was feeling dizzy and fearing for his life.

The child's mother took him to the emergency room and called police the next day after observing swelling and redness on her son's neck.

Hyson turned himself in on Nov. 15 and was released on a personal bond in lieu of $7,500 bail, KVUE's media partners at the Austin-American Statesman report.

The Austin Fire Department confirmed to KVUE that Hyson is now on restricted duty.

According to court records, Hyson is set to appear in court on Dec. 6.

