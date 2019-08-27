AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is looking for Kaylie Dawn Rusnak suspected of setting fires in a Walmart bathroom to distract from her shoplifting.

On Friday at around 5:35 p.m., the Austin Fire Department responded to two fires that had been intentionally set in the women's restroom of the Walmart at 12900 North Interstate Highway 35.

The two suspects were seen hiding items around the store and are believed to have set the fires to serve as a distraction while they were shoplifting those items.

The first suspect was identified as Rusnak, known as "Kay Kay, aka Krazy Kay" according to an anonymous tipster. Her mother, Bridget Rusnak also identified the photo of the woman with blue hair, who was wearing a black baseball hat with "100" on it, a white tank top, jeans and red Converse-style shoes as her daughter.

The second suspect, called arson investigators and told them he was the male seen in the footage.



KVUE is not naming the man at this time, because it does not appear he has been charged or arrested in this case.

According to the active warrant, he told investigators that he had met with Rusnak at Walmart the day of the fire and she told him she had to "boost some stuff."

He says he then began roaming around Walmart, went to check-out and that's when he heard the fire alarms go off. He left the store and Rusnak picked him up outside in a red/maroon four-door Sedan.

The man continued to tell police that Rusnak looked "agitated" and after questioning her, she admitted to him that she had started the fire in the women's restroom.

After finding this out the warrant stated, "he wanted no part of the incident, and had her drop him off by the baseball fields at Connally High School."

Investigators are asking anyone with any information about the suspect or the crime to call the AFD Fire/Arson Investigators at 512-974-0240 or the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

