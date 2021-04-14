Former Austin Energy inventory specialist accused of stealing more than $130,000 in items

Police were able to obtain a list of missing items the employee allegedly sold on an online marketplace.

AUSTIN, Texas — A former Austin Energy employee is accused of stealing more than $130,000 worth of items from the City of Austin, according to an audit report obtained by KVUE on Wednesday.

The report states that the employee, a former inventory control specialist, admitted to stealing two nitrogen oxide analyzers valued at $43,000 when he resigned from the City. After reviewing online sales records, inventory and purchases records, and physical inventory counts, officials discovered that another $87,000 worth of items were stolen from Austin Energy.

The analyzers were ordered in early 2019, according to the report. In March, an employee discovered that they were missing and, on the next day, utility staff found out that one of the analyzers was being sold online. The man reportedly submitted his letter of resignation in April, in which he admitted to stealing the two analyzers.

Investigators shared this information with the Austin Police Department for a criminal investigation.

The APD contacted the online marketplace where the items were listed for sale and received a list of other items he had sold from his account. This list contained 20 items that had been stolen from Austin Energy between July 2018 and March 2019. According to the report, the employee was able to conceal the thefts because the items were from the power plant's warehouse that were not frequently used.

The APD confirmed the investigation is ongoing but could not immediately confirm if the man has been charged.