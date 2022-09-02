x
Austin driver arrested after crashing into railroad crossing sign

The crash occurred near North Lamar and Airport boulevards.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police Department officers arrested a driver who crashed into a railroad crossing sign early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. in North Austin. The driver was heading northbound on Lamar Boulevard and crashed into the railroad sign near Airport Boulevard, in the Highland area where Capital Metro's Red Line runs.

Police did not provide information about what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Capital Metro said there will be no delays to MetroRail service Wednesday morning.

No additional information is available at this time.

