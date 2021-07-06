Police looking for driver who hit 5 cars in southeast Austin before fleeing the scene

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are trying to track down a driver who hit multiple vehicles before fleeing the scene in southeast Austin.
The incident happened on Willow Creek Drive, south of Riverside Drive. The driver hit five parked cars with a truck. No injuries were reported.
Police said the truck has not been reported stolen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
