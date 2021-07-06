x
Police looking for driver who hit 5 cars in southeast Austin before fleeing the scene

The incident happened on Willow Creek Drive, south of Riverside Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are trying to track down a driver who hit multiple vehicles before fleeing the scene in southeast Austin.

The incident happened on Willow Creek Drive, south of Riverside Drive. The driver hit five parked cars with a truck. No injuries were reported.

Police said the truck has not been reported stolen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

