AUSTIN, Texas — New details surrounding the deadly Downtown Austin shooting on Aug. 30 have been released in an affidavit obtained by KVUE.

Ronnie Joe Hardeman, 19, is still on the loose in connection to a shooting that happened in the 600 block of Sabine Street near West Sixth Street in the early morning hours of Aug. 30. Derrick Armstrong, 29, died in the shooting, the Austin Police Department said.

According to an affidavit obtained Sept. 3, a witness told police she and a group of friends were hanging out at the Waller Creek Park that night when she saw Armstrong arrive with his girlfriend. She said she saw Armstrong bump into Hardeman, which led to an argument between the men.

Hardeman left, but returned a short while later and continued arguing with Armstrong, the affidavit said. The witness told police Hardeman shot Armstrong six times in the chest before running toward the creek.

Hardeman, who still has not been located according to online records, faces a $200,000 bond for murder.

If you have any information regarding this case or Hardeman's whereabouts, call Austin police at 512-472-TIPS, text "Tip 103" plus your message to CRIMES, use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

