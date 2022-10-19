Two arrested as police investigate Downtown Austin druggings, robberies

Police believe the mother-daughter duo posed as rideshare drivers and used over-the-counter sleep medication to drug their victims.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of a mother-daughter duo in link to at least four cases of robbery and alleged druggings.

Police believe Sharon Jacobs, 44, and Tamiya Jacobs, 23, stole more than $55,000 from multiple victims in Downtown Austin during the weekend of Feb. 11-13. The APD added that five additional suspects are also believed to be involved in this series of crimes.

According to police, the Jacobs posed as fake rideshare drivers and targeted victims downtown. The victims were reportedly drugged with over-the-counter sleep medication and their credit cards and cellphones were stolen. Those phones were then used in multiple transfers, withdrawals and purchases using the victims' accounts.

Police said these transactions occurred throughout Austin, Round Rock, Cypress, Katy and Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Alpharetta, Sandy Springs, Conley, Marietta, Dunwoody, McDonough, Morrow and East Point, Georgia; and Chattanooga and Beechgrove, Tennessee.

Officials arrested Sharon Jacobs in Bay County, Florida, on unrelated identity theft and larceny charges on Aug. 30. Her daughter was arrested on Oct. 10 in Fulton County, Georgia.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers app.

