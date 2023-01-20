Police searching for 3 men suspected of multiple burglaries in Downtown Austin late last year

The crimes occurred on Rainey Street, Colorado Street and West Avenue between Nov. 17 and Dec. 28.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for three men suspected of multiple break-ins in Downtown Austin late last year.

APD says the incidents occurred in the 70 block of Rainey Street, 100 block of Colorado Street and 500 block of West Avenue between Nov. 17 and Dec. 28. Several units were burglarized at the three separate locations.

The suspects were seen driving a dark-colored 2021-23 model Cadillac Escalade into a parking garage before breaking into one of the buildings, according to APD.

The three suspects can be seen in the image below. Suspect No. 1 is described as being in his mid to late 20s with an average build, a low-fade haircut and a thin goatee. Suspect No. 2 is described as being between 20 and 25 years old with a thin build and bushy hair. Both Suspect No. 1 and Suspect No. 2 were last seen wearing black hoodies.

Suspect No. 3 is described as being between 25 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray hooding with an MG baseball cap.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is asking to call the APD Burglary Unit tip line at 512-974-6941. You may also submit your tip anonymously by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest, and an additional $15,000 reward is being offered by one of the victims.

No additional information is available at this time.