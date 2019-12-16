AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are searching for a driver who allegedly hit a cyclist and drove away early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Cameron Road near Clayton Lane and Interstate Highway 35.

According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a woman in her 20s was hit in the incident and taken to a local hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. Medics said they were able to regain a pulse from her before taking her to the hospital.

The Austin Police Department told KVUE the woman and another person were working on a bike on the side of the road in the bike lane when a truck reportedly hit her. Police said they are now looking for a white Dodge pickup truck.

About one hour after the crash, a KVUE photographer went to the scene and took a video of officers looking at what appears to be a white pickup truck less than a mile down the road from where the woman was hit.

Investigators have not confirmed at this time if that is the truck they are looking for.

If you have any information regarding this crash, call Austin police.

