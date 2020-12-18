Authorities to reveal plans to tackle rise in violent Austin crime Friday

The press conference will begin at 11 a.m. You can watch it live on KVUE.com, or KVUE's social media channels.

Federal officials will be in Austin Friday morning to announce new plans to tackle the rise in violent crime.

United States Attorney Gregg N. Sofer will be joined by dozens of federal, state and local law enforcement officials to announce the new initiative.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley's monthly crime report shows murders were up 55% in November compared to November 2019. Aggravated assaults were up 20%.

Other increases in this category included kidnapping at 4%, intimidation at 3% and statutory rape at 10%.

With 47 homicides reported in Austin so far in 2020, that's the highest number we've seen since the city reported 46 in 1995. However, it's important to note our population has nearly doubled since then.

Meanwhile, crimes against property showed a 0% change overall. In this category, however, the city did see some increases as well.

Robbery saw a 5% increase with 1,014 reported incidents compared to 964 in 2019. Arson saw a 35% increase, with 126 compared to 93 at this point last year. Burglary and auto theft also saw increases.

