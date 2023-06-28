x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Duo steals purse, drags woman before getting away, police report

The incident happened at a Costco off Research Boulevard between Braker Lane and North Capital of Texas Highway

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police need the public's help in identifying a duo that was connected with taking a woman's purse before taking off.

The incident happened on Thursday, June 22 at a Costco at 10401 Research Boulevard between Braker Lane and North Capital of Texas Highway.

Police say the thieves took a woman's purse from her car before taking off. The woman who was targeted then tried to get her purse back, but the two people in the car dragged and injured her.

Below is a picture of one of the people police are searching for who is a woman between 30 to 40 years old with long brown hair and last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Credit: Austin Police Department
Police need help identifying woman connected with Costco robbery (Photo: Austin Police Department)

Police say the other person involved is also a woman who is 30 years of age and was driving the getaway car. The car is described as a 2016 to 2023 Chevrolet Malibu, light blue with a temporary tag.

Credit: Austin Police Department
Police searching for a vehicle involved in Costco robbery. (Photo: Austin Police Department)

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Austin Police Department's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You can also leave an anonymous tip through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program on its website or by calling 512-472-8477. Up to $1,000 in a reward is available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Related Articles

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out