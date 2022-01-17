Houston man sentenced to 25 years in prison after 2020 Austin carjacking turned into gunfight

Darrell Morgan Watts Jr. got into a gunfight with a car owner during a meeting for a Craiglist ad sale about a Ford Mustang.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Houston man who pleaded guilty to a southwest Austin carjacking in 2020 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, officials announced on Jan. 14.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said Darrell Morgan Watts Jr., 24, also pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm during a federal crime of violence.

According to court documents, on Jan. 30, 2020, Watts responded to a Craigslist ad for a Ford Mustang being sold in Austin and went to a convenience store in southwest Austin to meet the car's owner. While the owner was driving the car during a test drive, Watts pulled out a loaded pistol, pointed it at the owner and threatened to kill him, according to police. Watts then forced the owner to hand over his cellphone and wallet and told the owner to drive to an unlit area, police said.

According to officials, Watts told the owner he was going to take the car and he got out of the vehicle. At this point, the owner grabbed his own pistol out of the center console and also stepped out of the vehicle.

A gunfight between Watts and the car owner ensured, where Watts fired multiple shots at the owner, grazing him with one round. The owner also fired multiple shots at Watts, striking him six times, according to police. The owner then ran away on foot and asked nearby residents to call the police, officials said.

Watts drove away in the Mustang and later abandoned the vehicle, police said.

Watts was arrested on Feb. 5, 2020, and has remained in custody ever since then, police said.

“Convicted felons who use firearms to commit violent crimes remains at the core of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' [ATF] mission,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski. “These felons pose one of the greatest threats to public safety, and we are relentless in our pursuit to hold them accountable.”

On Oct. 22, 2021, Watts pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of discharging a firearm during a federal crime of violence, DOJ officials said.