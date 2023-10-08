Car thefts are skyrocketing in Austin, police data shows

The most recent "Chief's Monthly Report" from the Austin Police Department found a 63% increase in car thefts in June 2023 compared to June 2022.

AUSTIN, Texas — Car thefts have skyrocketed in cities across the U.S., and Austin is no exception.

The most recent "Chief's Monthly Report" from the Austin Police Department found car thefts in Austin have drastically increased in the past year.

The report noted that in June 2023, there were 646 cars reported stolen. That's a 63% increase compared to June 2022, when there were 396 cases of auto theft.

A service advisor at Tech One Automotive said his shop is getting cars every week for repairs.

"It would probably be a couple of more per week compared to a year or even two years ago," Andrew West said.

Hyundai and Kia are the two most common cars getting stolen because they lack an electronic security device from the factory. Most of the time, thieves break the back window of a car, climb into the car and remove the rim around the lock where the key is supposed to be inserted.

"And then from that point, because they're not equipped with an electronic anti-theft device, pretty much anything – even a phone charger, USB cable – can be used to start the vehicle," West said.

This kind of damage has been happening to a lot of cars. West said the damage ranges from $800 to $1,500, and car insurance usually pays for it.

West suggested a few things to minimize the risk of car theft.

"Parking in a well-lit area," West said. "Some of the more old school anti-theft devices such as a steering wheel club, those seem to work. There's actually a club for the brake pedal itself. Hyundai is actually offering a software update to fix this particular problem."

However, the program Hyundai is offering is in such high demand that some people are having to wait up to three months to get it installed.

West said to remember to always be aware of where you're parking and don't leave your car unattended for too long if you park on the street.

