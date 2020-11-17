Police searching for suspects in drive-by shooting at informal car show

The drive-by shooting occurred at an informal car show on Nov. 8.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit is asking for the public's help identifying the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting at a parking lot on East Riverside Drive on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Police said the shooting occurred between 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the parking lot at 2410 East Riverside Drive, where multiple vehicles were gathered for an informal car show.

According to police, the suspect's vehicle drove by and fired multiple rounds, striking a victim in the arm. The vehicle fled the scene immediately after. The victim went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a tan or brown-colored 1992 to 1999 Buick LeSabre with three occupants. The car can be seen in the video below:

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers app or Austin PD app.