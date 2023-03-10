Austin police investigating after body found on sidewalk near North MoPac and Parmer Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating after a person was found dead in North Austin early Tuesday morning.
APD said officers responded to a report of a crash in the 12100 block of the North MoPac southbound service road, near Parmer Lane, at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police located a body on a sidewalk, but there was no vehicle on the scene and the only other person present was the 911 caller.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
APD said it is investigating this incident as a homicide, but no additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.