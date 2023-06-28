Police search for man connected with grocery store robbery

The incident happened at Royal Blue Grocery store in Downtown Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police need your help identifying a man connected with a robbery at Royal Blue Grocery.

It happened on Saturday, June 17 at the grocery store located at 301 Brazos Street in downtown near the Hyatt Place hotel.

Police say the man walked into the store and tried to take several T-shirts. An employee then walked up to the man and tried to take the shirts back, but the man struck the employee injuring that person before walking out of the store.

A picture of the man police is looking for is shown below.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact the Austin Police Department's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You can also leave an anonymous tip through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting its website or calling 512-472-8477. There is an up to $1,000 reward available for any information that leads to an arrest.