APD searching for suspects in Austin bank robbery

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for two burglary suspects in the area of 2100 Dickson Drive after a bank robbery at 9900 South Interstate Highway 35 Service Road.

Police said the two individuals entered the bank and one of the individuals handed a teller a note demanding cash.

According to police, the teller complied and the two individuals left. The first suspect was described as approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall male wearing a grey hoodie, dark-colored pants, black tennis shoes, a black backpack and a blue surgical mask.

Police described the second suspect as a male in his early 20's, 5 feet, nine inches tall, wearing a yellow shirt, dark-colored pants and grey tennis shoes.

The suspects were seen leaving the scene on foot heading west. Helicopters are assisting the search for the suspects.

Officers said this is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has information on the case, they are urged to call the robbery hotline at 512-974-5092.