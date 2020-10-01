AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating after someone attempted to abduct a woman who was out jogging just after 5 a.m. Friday morning.

According to police, the woman was heading southbound on Escarpment Boulevard when she noticed a dark-colored car pull up beside her. That's when police said the driver got out and began talking to her before allegedly trying to pull her into his car.

The woman reportedly fought him off before he drove away.

Police said the suspect is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and in his mid-40s or 50s. Police described the man as Middle Eastern. He has black hair that is shorter on the sides and longer on the top.

The suspect's vehicle was last seen heading westbound on U.S. Highway 290 after the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call 911.

