Police responding to active bomb threat at Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are responding to an active bomb threat in the baggage claim area of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an unattended bag in the baggage claim was picked up on by a bomb-sniffing dog.

The Austin Police Department's Bomb Squad is en route, according to airport officials.

AUS tweeted around 9:50 a.m. Friday that as a result of the threat, traffic has been diverted from the lower-level roadway to the upper level.

Passengers at AUS have been experiencing long TSA Checkpoint lines Friday morning, causing frustration and, in some cases, missed flights.

AUS will provide more information on the bomb threat as it becomes available.

