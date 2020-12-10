Austin police searching for 2 suspects in aggravated robbery

The incident happened on Sept. 30 at a 7-Eleven on North Interstate 35.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking for the public's help locating two suspects in an aggravated robbery that occurred on Sept. 30.

According to the Austin Police Department, at about 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, the suspects were captured on camera loitering outside the front of the 7-Eleven at 13641 North Interstate 35 for about half an hour prior to the robbery. Video footage shows a number of customers entering and leaving the store during that time who may have seen the suspects in the area, police said.

The men entered the store once it was empty. At that time, the first suspect approached the counter and pointed a black semi-automatic style handgun at the clerk, demanding money. The first suspect took money out of the register while the second suspect acted as a lookout.

The second suspect was also captured on video grabbing a black semi-automatic style handgun from his waistband. Both suspects ran from the store following the robbery and were reportedly traveling southbound on foot.

The first suspect is described as being in his mid-20s, between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a thin build. He has short black hair and was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, athletic-style pants, a black cap with the word "Adidas" on it in gold and a white facial covering.

The second suspect is described as estimated to be about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a burnt orange University of Texas hoodie sweatshirt and a camouflage facial covering.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery Unit tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or submit a tip on either the Crime Stoppers app or Austin PD app.