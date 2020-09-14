Travis County Sheriff's Office looking for aggravated assault suspect

The suspect allegedly attacked an employee at the Country Inn and Suites off of North Interstate 35 near Pflugerville.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is looking for a man who allegedly attacked a hotel employee early Saturday morning.

According to TCSO, at around 12:25 a.m. on Sept. 12, an unidentified man entered the Country Inn & Suites at 14620 N. Interstate 35, off of the southbound service road near Pflugerville. He walked around the lower hotel floor for several minutes before entering the kitchen area and physically attacking a female employee.

The suspect struggled with the woman for over 10 minutes, pinning her to the ground with his body, placing her in various choke holds and trying to smother her with a small white towel or cloth, TCSO said.

He was last seen leaving the parking lot in an unidentified black, newer model, four-door car with LED taillights.

He is described as having a slender to medium build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, a black head covering, black Nike shoes and a black mask.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or the suspect's identity should call the TSCO tip line at 512-854-1444.