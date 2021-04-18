3 injured in 'active attack' in northwest Austin, ATCEMS says

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about the incident just before noon Sunday.

AUSTIN, Texas — First responders are on the scene of a declared "active attack/shooter" incident in northwest Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said Sunday afternoon.

ATCEMS tweeted just before noon that medics, Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department crews were responding to the declared active attack/shooter incident in the 9600 block of Great Hills Trail.

ATCEMS medics advised that CPR was in progress on three patients with gunshot wound injuries.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Multiple #ATCEMS, @AustinFireInfo & @Austin_Police assets responding/on-scene of a declared Active Attack/Shooter incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl (11:42); #ATCEMSMedics advising 3 patients with GSW injuries all three with CPR in progress. Avoid the area. MTF... — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.