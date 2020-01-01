AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS medics are preparing for New Year's Eve and a high number of calls. Instead of picking up sparklers, they'll be rounding up more ambulances, bike teams or motorcycles to monitor Downtown Austin.

“It’s no different than any other day. It’s just at a higher call volume. Everything from very minor type injuries or illnesses to fatality collisions," ATCEMS Captain Darren Noak said. “This year, we have some extra ambulances on duty. We have a special response unit, which is a Polaris Ranger that has a stretcher on it, too.”

In the last three years during the New Year's holiday, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., ATCEMS averages more than 200 calls.

To prepare for this increase in call volume, ATCEMS deploys multiple types of extra response units every New Year's Eve, including SRUs (six-wheeled ATVs), motorcycles, bike teams and ambulances.

Working the holiday comes with the job and Clinical Specialist Chelsea Houser said she loves it.

"Working New Year's Eve is, in my opinion, a lot of fun because most of your calls feel like they're concentrated in the downtown area, that's where a lot of our resources are directed. So, there's a greater sense of camaraderie. You're running around. You're seeing all of your coworkers at the hospital. You're all kind of in it together," Houser said.

Houser said they typically get alcohol-related calls during New Year's Eve.

“In our truck, we have everything you can think of to deal with, really, any medical emergency under the sun," Houser said. “When it comes to working holidays, I think when you come into a public safety job, you kind of know what you’re signing up for. You know there are going to be sacrifices, you’re going to have to work some days that other people are going to really enjoy having off.”

ATCEMS hopes you don't have to call them but if you do, they'll be ready to assist.

"We want to be able to have enough resources to take care of the call volume and the patients without having any lack of services in any other areas," Noak said.

The additional resources will mostly be in Downtown Austin, but ATCEMS is ready to respond anywhere in Travis County.

