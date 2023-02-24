Arrest made in shooting at Capital Plaza in Austin Thursday afternoon

Rouse was arrested and has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) have arrested one man in connection with a shooting at a Target in Austin on Thursday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, APD received a call regarding a shooting at the Capital Plaza in the 5300 block of North Interstate 35. The incident was initially reported as an "active shooter" after multiple 911 calls were received to that same area "stating a man was firing a handgun in the parking lot of the plaza," the release stated.

Once officers were on the scene, a man, identified as Hunter Rouse, was arrested in the parking lot. Officers discovered a .40 caliber handgun during the arrest and no one was injured during the incident.

As APD investigated the incident, detectives met with a woman that stated she was in a Walgreens parking lot near her vehicle when Rouse had approached her. Rouse pointed a gun at the woman, according to the report, and demanded her car keys. Out of fear, the woman complied with the demand and ran from the scene.

The report also stated that another witness saw Rouse driving through the McDonald's parking lot, which was nearby the Walgreens, and then saw him walking with a semi-automatic handgun. The victim told APD that Rouse seemed nervous and "tried hiding the handgun in his waistband," the report detailed.

Rouse promptly pointed the gun toward the man and began firing several shots in his direction. The man drove away once the shots began, but bullets struck the vehicle.

When Rouse was running toward a Mattress Firm, which was north of McDonald's, witnesses stated that he approached an unidentified third victim in a black SUV. According to the report, Rouse pointed his handgun at the occupants of the vehicle and began firing - the occupants inside the SUV were able to get away.

During the investigation, officers found multiple shell casings in the parking lots of the businesses included. Rouse was arrested and has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Prior to this arrest, Rouse was arrested for multiple misdemeanor and felony charges over the last few years. The misdemeanor charges include possession of marijuana; resisting arrest, search or transport; evading arrest; assault causing bodily injury to a family member; criminal mischief; possession of a firearm by a felon; reckless driving; driving while intoxicated;

The felony charges include assault of a public servant; driving while intoxicated (third or more IAT); assault of a peace officer or judge; and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

APD is searching for the third victim and is asking the public to help identify them. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact APD's Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092. Residents can submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program on the website or call 512-472-8477.