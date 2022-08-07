Arkansas congressman's son arrested on drug charges

James Womack, son of Arkansas congressman Steve Womack, was arrested and is being charged for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

ROGERS, Ark. — Officials say an Arkansas congressman's son with a history of drug arrests and convictions has been arrested on drug possession charges.

An arrest affidavit says police accompanied a probation officer to James Womack's home in Rogers on Wednesday and noticed he was sitting on a zipper-style eyeglass case.

The affidavit says that when the case was opened, inside were found several syringes, a small glass vile and a small plastic bag containing what tested positive for meth.