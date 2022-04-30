Arizona double homicide suspect arrested in Pflugerville, officials say

The Lone Star Fugitive Taskforce arrested 18-year-old Terrance Santistevan at an intersection in Pflugerville on Saturday.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man wanted by authorities in connection to a double homicide that happened in Arizona was arrested in Central Texas on Saturday.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Taskforce arrested 18-year-old Terrance Santistevan at the intersection of Copper Mine Drive and Colorado Sand Drive in Pflugerville, officials said.

A homicide warrant was issued April 29 for Santistevan in Pinal County, Arizona. He was sought for the alleged murder of two women that were struck by multiple rounds, officials said.

The Arizona Wanted Violent Offender Task Force requested assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Austin to locate and apprehend Santistevan, who was known to have fled from Arizona to the Greater Austin area.

Members of the task force began searching for the suspect, which led them to Pflugerville, where Santistevan was seen in a vehicle near a residential neighborhood. That led officials to surround him at the Pflugerville intersection and arrest him without incident.

Santistevan was booked into the Travis County Jail. He'll remain there and await a judicial proceeding and extradition.

