Man seriously injured in apparent road rage shooting outside of Winn Elementary, police say

Officials said an adult male was transported to a nearby hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating what appears to be a road rage shooting on New Year's Eve outside of Winn Elementary.

Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed it transported one person with a gunshot wound to a nearby hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after an incident near the intersection of Manor Road and Susquehanna Lane.

Before 6 p.m., the Austin Police Department confirmed an adult male is now undergoing surgery.

Police said that while early indications suggest it may have been a road rage shooting, they are not yet 100% certain. They are currently looking for a suspect driving a gold-colored sedan.

