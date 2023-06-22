APD searching for suspect connected to credit union robbery

The robbery occurred Wednesday at the A+ Federal Credit Union at 6420 E Highway 290.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) Robbery Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a Wednesday bank robbery at the A+ Federal Credit Union at 6420 E Highway 290.

According to APD, the suspect allegedly approached the teller counter and demanded cash before threatening to shoot the teller.

The suspect then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and headed north. APD said it is unclear if the suspect left the scene in a vehicle, or if he was actually armed.

The suspect is described as being a Black male, approximately 16 to 22-years-old, between 5-feet-4 and 5-feet-6 inches tall with a thin build and long dreads or twists.

The suspect was last seen wearing gray cargo style or sweat pants, a black or dark colored hoodie with a front pocket pouch, a solid red hat, a purple and pink marbling and swirl design facemask, white tennis shoes and a dark backpack.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. APD is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that could lead to his arrest.