Austin police seeking a pair of suspects wanted for July robbery in southeast Austin

The suspects are accused of coordinating the robbery of a woman at knifepoint in the 4400 block of East Ben White Boulevard in July.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help in locating two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in southeast Austin in July.

According to APD, one of the suspects allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint in the 4400 block of East Ben White Boulevard at around noon on July 21, taking her purse and fleeing with a driver in a separate vehicle.

The victim had previously exited a Bank of America on Stassney Lane, and detectives believe that she may have been seen and targeted because of that.

Approximately 45 minutes after the robbery, the victim claimed her bank card had been used to make fraudulent purchases at the Nieman Marcus store at The Domain. Surveillance cameras were able to photograph one of the suspects.

The pictured victim is described as:

between 30-40 years of age

having a heavy build

has facial hair

last seen wearing a dark zip-up long-sleeve shirt with a white emblem on the left side

white T-shirt

white sweatpants

brown multi-shade sneakers

The other suspect, who was not captured on surveillance, is described by detectives as:

a Black male

approximately in his 30s

thin

last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092. A tip may be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.