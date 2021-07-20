APD seeking assistance with aggravated assault investigation

According to APD, on June 13, the suspect was involved in a drive-by shooting that occurred at 4211 Todd Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) Aggravated Assault Unit is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying one suspect involved in an aggravated assault case.

APD said two victims sustained serious injuries, and multiple subsequent shootings occurred after the initial drive-by among partygoers.

According to APD, this suspect was seen on a security video discharging a firearm and is a person of interest in the event.

A large number of witnesses were also observed on security video and APD would like to identify them.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5245, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.