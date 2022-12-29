APD searching for two men suspected of stealing food trailer in November

The theft happened on Nov. 3 around 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men suspected of stealing a food trailer back in November.

The theft happened on Nov. 3 around 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. That's in South Austin.

APD said the two suspects were traveling in a Dodge Dakota extended cab from between 1991 and 1996. It's the truck they reportedly used to steal the trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

PHOTOS: Two men suspected of stealing South Austin food truck wanted by police 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5