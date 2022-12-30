APD searching for man suspected of attacking, robbing older woman in jugging case

The incident happened Dec. 29 at the Bank of America at 2501 S. Congress Ave. APD said the suspect attacked an older woman before stealing a large amount of money.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a jugging incident that happened on Dec. 29.

APD said the crime occurred Thursday around noon at the Bank of America at 2501 S. Congress Ave. That's in South Austin just off East Oltorf Street.

The male suspect was seen in a dark gray Ford Fusion with dark-tinted windows. He got out of his car at the bank and attacked an older woman, leaving her with multiple injuries before stealing a large amount of money from her, APD said.

The exact amount stolen from the woman or her condition after the incident has not been shared.

APD said detectives are investigating leads and are actively working on the case. There have been approximately 140 reports of robbery/jugging cases in 2022.

APD is encouraging people to be alert of their surroundings at all times. Additionally, the department is encouraging financial institutions to protect their customers and neighbors by installing modern, high-definition surveillance systems. That would help investigators identify people of interest, times and determine trends, APD said.