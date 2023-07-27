Austin police searching for suspect accused of aggravated robbery

The suspect allegedly robbed a victim at knifepoint in the 1400 block of Anderson Ln. on July 14.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for a man in connection with a robbery that occurred in the 1400 block of W. Anderson Ln. on July 14.

According to APD, the suspect allegedly approached a victim and demanded their valuables at knifepoint. He then attacked the victim, cutting the victim's hand and throwing them to the ground, causing the victim to sustain head injuries.

The suspect then took valuables from the victim and left the scene on a bicycle heading north on Lazy Lane.

Detectives believe that the suspect primarily uses a bike for transportation and that he may live in the area surrounding the Burnet Road and U.S. Highway 183 intersection.

The suspect is described as:

Between 20 and 35 years of age

5’ 6” to 5’10” tall

160 lbs.

Shoulder length, blonde hair

Scruffy beard

Full sleeve tattoo on the left arm

Large tattoo on the front of the neck above the collar

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. The tip may be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.