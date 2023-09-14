Austin police looking for suspect from June hit and run

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man who is suspected of perpetrating a hit and run in South Austin in June.
Police say the incident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on June 1, when APD officers responded to a crash near the intersection of East William Cannon Drive and Janes Ranch Road.
An investigation found that a man driving a dark-colored Chevy Equinox crossed into on-coming traffic and hit another vehicle before immediately leaving the scene. One of the passengers of the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as:
- 20 to 30 years of age
- Medium build
- Extended goatee beard
- Last seen wearing sunglasses, a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.
Anyone with any information about the driver or vehicle is encouraged to contact APD at 512-974-5017. A tip may be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.