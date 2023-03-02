Austin Police seeking public's help to identify man connected with Taco Cabana robbery

Police say the man robbed a Taco Cabana located off Research Boulevard on Jan. 26.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) Robbery Unit is asking for the public's help to identify a man who is connected with robbing a fast food restaurant.

The robbery, which occurred at the Taco Cabana on 8415 Research Boulevard, happened at 9:34 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Police said the man - who was seen wearing a black mask, gloves, sweater, pants and shoes - entered the building and ordered food. After the employee opened the cash register, he pulled out a gun and grabbed the money.

If you have any information in this case you can call APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092 or leave an anonymous tip through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers program at 512-472-8477 or by visiting Austin Crime Stoppers website. Any information that leads to an arrest could receive a reward up to $1,000.

Robbery detectives are actively investigating this case and have several leads.