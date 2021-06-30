APD investigating suspicious death in North Austin

Police said a 7-Eleven clerk called 911 to report seeing a silver car run over a man multiple times in the parking lot.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating after a suspicious death that happened on Friday, June 25, off Parmer Lane in North Austin.

At approximately 11:59 p.m., APD said it received a 911 call from the clerk working at the 7-Eleven on 1100 W. Parmer Lane, reporting a silver vehicle had run over a man multiple times in the parking lot.

The male victim, now identified as 35-year-old Daniel Peter Foti, was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. APD homicide investigators and crime scene personnel arrived at the scene shortly after.

According to APD, this death is being investigated as suspicious until and unless it can be ruled otherwise through autopsy results, strong evidence and information.

APD investigators are interested in speaking with the driver of the silver vehicle to better understand the situation. APD described the vehicle as a silver or gray, likely 2017-2020 Honda hatchback.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app. You can submit anonymous tips and information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.