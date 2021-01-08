APD investigating homicide near Airport Boulevard

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 2 a.m. at 38 1/2 Street and just east of Interstate 35.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is currently investigating a homicide near Airport Boulevard

According to APD, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 2 a.m.Sunday morning at 38 1/2 Street and just east of Interstate 35. There, they found one victim, possibly in his fifties, with gunshot wounds.

While officers performed CPR on the victim, they were ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5245, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.