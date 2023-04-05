APD cold case detectives attempting to identify skeletal remains found in Southeast Austin 2021

The unknown person was believed to be between the ages of 16 and 20 at the time of death.

AUSTIN, Texas — Detectives with the Austin PD cold case unit are attempting to identify a person whose skeletal remains were found in on Alum Rock Drive in 2021.

The remains were first found Monday, December 20, 2021, in a wooded area near Alum Rock Drive in Southeast Austin.

Detectives believe the victim was either a White or Hispanic male between the ages of 16 and 20, with dark hair and brown eyes.

Forensic artists have released a rendering of what the victim may have looked like.

In 2023, Austin Police Department partnered with Othram, a corporation specializing in forensic genealogy, to generate new leads in the case. Anyone with information that could help this investigation should contact the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office by calling 512-854-9599 and referencing agency case number 21-07855 or National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) #UP87802.

A DNASolves crowdfund has been set up to raise funds for the remaining casework costs. Contributions can be made here.