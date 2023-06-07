Austin police asking for the community's help finding the person responsible for a deadly stabbing

In a video caught by a witness, 27-year-old D'Andre Isaiah Day appeared to be in a verbal altercation with three other men before he was stabbed.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The investigation is still underway for the person who stabbed D'Andre Isaiah Day at the intersection of 7th Street and Colorado Street at around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2022.

With no leads for almost ten months, the Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help to find more information about the those involved in the stabbing.

“My purpose as a detective is to bring the family closure,” said Jeffrey Rodriguez, an APD Homicide Detective.

In a video caught by a witness, 27-year-old Day appeared to be in a verbal altercation with three other men before he was stabbed. APD says they believe the men were strangers to Day and his friend.

As the incident escalated, police said the primary suspect is caught on video running toward Day with a knife. In the video, the primary suspect is considered the man who was wearing a black shirt and dark jeans.

However, even despite having video showing each of the three involved, APD still has not been able to name a suspect in the case.

Day's family said they want to see justice served and get closure.

"The suspects on Sept. 4th took a lot of joy from my family,” said Rodney Anderson, D'Andre Isaiah Day's uncle. “It's been a trying time for everybody concerned with our family, involved in our family to help close this and help our family out."

APD believes the suspects were in a silver Honda Accord, made sometime between 2003 and 2005. APD considers all three men in the video suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to APD and are asked to call the homicide tip line at 512-974-TIPS. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

APD is also asking the public to look through any photos or videos taken if you happened to be out until the early morning of Sept. 4, specifically in the Market District.

“Go through your photos, go through your videos and just make sure you didn't, while taking videos and photographs of yourselves and your friends that you didn't by chance get some footage of these suspects,” Rodriguez said.

Melia Masumoto on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram