AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is reporting a heavy police presence in East Austin after taking a male into custody.

Police are currently on scene near East Fourth and Allen streets.

The APD's bomb squad has been asked to search a vehicle and an adjacent building for suspicious items.

The call originally came in before 4:20 p.m.

