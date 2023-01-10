APD searching for suspect accused of breaking into apartments with intent to sexually assault victims

Police said the incidents occurred during the overnight hours near Berkman Drive and US Highway 290.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit is searching for a suspect after a series of overnight burglaries with intent to commit sexual assault.

Police said the incidents occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman Drive and US Highway 290 but would not disclose which complexes were targeted.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, in his 30s, with short brown hair, an athletic, slender build and possible facial hair. He is not believed to be targeting any specific type of victim.

Residents in the area are asked to remain vigilant, to secure all doors and windows and to call 911 regarding any suspicious activity.

Police said the series of crimes began in December but would not disclose how many incidents have been reported. The majority of the Sex Crimes Unit is working on investigating the case, APD said.

Victims concerned about reporting a related incident to police due to their immigration status are urged to come forward without fear, APD said.

As part of the investigation, detectives canvassed apartments in the area, which led to the discovery of cases that had not previously been reported, police said.

APD will be setting up a community meeting in the targeted apartment complexes to speak with residents.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 512-974-TIPS or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest. Reference APD case No. 22-3400147.