APD begins investigation after a body is found on a residential street

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating what they're calling a suspicious death after a caller reported the discovery of a body in South Austin early Sunday morning.
According to a press briefing, the initial call came in around 4:30 a.m. Sunday when the unnamed caller said they had found a body on the road, near the 200 block of East Milton Street.
When police arrived they found the body of a deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound in the "upper part" of his body.
Right now there are no details on possible suspects but residents are urged to call 512-477-3588 with any information they may have.
