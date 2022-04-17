x
APD begins investigation after a body is found on a residential street

A caller reported seeing a body in a neighborhood off South Congress Avenue early Sunday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating what they're calling a suspicious death after a caller reported the discovery of a body in South Austin early Sunday morning.

According to a press briefing, the initial call came in around 4:30 a.m. Sunday when the unnamed caller said they had found a body on the road, near the 200 block of East Milton Street.

When police arrived they found the body of a deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound in the "upper part" of his body.

Right now there are no details on possible suspects but residents are urged to call 512-477-3588 with any information they may have.

