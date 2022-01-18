1 killed in apartment shooting on East Riverside Drive

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on East Riverside Drive, near East Oltorf Street and Pleasant Valley Road, early Tuesday morning.
Police said the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. CPR was performed on the victim, but he died from gunshot wounds at around 4:50 a.m.
Police have not provided any information about a suspect but say this is an active homicide investigation.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
