1 killed in apartment shooting on East Riverside Drive

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on East Riverside Drive, near East Oltorf Street and Pleasant Valley Road, early Tuesday morning.

Police said the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. CPR was performed on the victim, but he died from gunshot wounds at around 4:50 a.m.

Police have not provided any information about a suspect but say this is an active homicide investigation.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.